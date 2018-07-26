Walmart and Waymo — formerly Google's self-driving car project — announced on Wednesday the launch of a pilot program that will allow consumers to make their grocery pickups with the help of an autonomous vehicle.
The plan is simple. Participants in Waymo's "early riders" program will be able to take a driverless shuttle service to and from Walmart whenever they purchase groceries from Walmart.com using the retailer's online grocery pickup service.
Thursday, July 26, 2018
Why To And From?
Actually a bit confused by this. If this is an extension of Walmart's "order and pickup" program, why does the Waymo car have to drive the passenger to the store and then drive them home again? Why not just deliver the stuff?
