On July 18, a cargo van transporting eight Central American mothers separated from their children under Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy crashed into a pickup truck in San Marcos. An ICE contractor was taking the women from a detention center near Austin to the South Texas Detention Complex in Pearsall to be reunited with their kids. Even though police said the van was too damaged to continue driving and the women reported injuries, ICE repeatedly denied the crash ever took place.
Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Abolish ICE
Just a rogue unaccountable kidnapping and child trafficking organization. Everyone who works for them should be in prison.
by Atrios at 13:51