WASHINGTON — The Trump administration on Tuesday made public the details of its new pollution rules governing coal-burning power plants, and the fine print includes an acknowledgment that the plan would increase carbon emissions and lead to up to 1,400 premature deaths annually.
Tuesday, August 21, 2018
Can't Escape It All
Rich people can escape the negative effects of many things, but it's hard to escape air water, and ground pollution (and the related contamination of the food supply). Sure their kids aren't growing up on top of a Superfund site, but they gotta breathe. They haven't built their domed enclaves yet.
