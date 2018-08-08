A year after his initial estimate that Waymo was likely a $75 billion startup, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas raised it to a staggering $175 billion, citing greater revenue potential from passenger ride services and licensing of its tech. The biggest source of future revenue, however, is likely to come from autonomous trucking and delivery services, which Jonas thinks could generate as much as $90 billion.
Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Everybody's Working On It
I don't get the apparent belief that someone's going to "win" the self-driving vehicle technology race and then be the only player and collect monopoly rents. Everybody's working on it! Obviously I don't think anyone's going to "win" at all anytime soon, but there seems to be this "whoever gets to the finish line first collects the whole prize" belief.
by Atrios at 14:54