The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office illegally recorded at least one confidential conversation between a juvenile crime suspect and his attorney, the county public defender’s office said Monday, and an exchange between two sheriff’s officials captured on video suggests that the practice may have been routine.
Secretly recording a conversation between a person in custody and the person’s attorney is a felony under California law. The district attorney’s office will investigate whether to file charges in the case, an agency spokeswoman said.
Tuesday, August 21, 2018
Felony
I'm pretty sure this won't be prosecuted (prove me wrong!). Laws are not meant for law enforcement.
by Atrios at 13:00