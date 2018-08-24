Friday, August 24, 2018
Horrible People
You, dear readers, know that I have not forgotten about how bad the Bush administration was and am quite mad that many others have. Still... there were a lot of bad people in the Bush administration... and a few that certainly could have held their own in the Biggest Shit Person competition in the Trump White House, and yet... they weren't all quite so... lacking in any redeeming qualities whatsoever. At least some of them were...smart? Or at least, not so stupid. Evil, but not entirely dumb. I never wondered if Dick Cheney and Ari Fleischer knew how to tie their shoes. Even the young stupid ones were the Gen-X versions of Young Republicans, not the Millennial versions. Somehow being raised on Rush Limbaugh is better than being raised on Ben Shapiro and Erick Erickson. Not a lot better...but...
by Atrios at 17:56