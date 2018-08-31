As The Daily Beast reports, “According to multiple sources familiar with the matter, NBC News general counsel Susan Weiner made a series of phone calls to Farrow, threatening to smear him if he continued to report on Weinstein.” A spokesperson for NBC News, speaking off the record, denied the allegations. “There’s no truth to that all,” The spokesperson told NBC News. “There is no chance, in no version of the world, that Susan Weiner would tell Ronan Farrow what he could or could not report on.”
Friday, August 31, 2018
Lawyering
One thing which has started to bother me lately is the acceptance of lawyers as part of legal-PR-private detective-brand management-client protection-lobbying-borderline extortion regime. The legal profession has an important role in that, you know, even accused child molesters deserve to have proper representation, but this is not the same role as "you are going to use your legal degree and respected position in society to send a 360 degree shitstorm against anyone who threatens your rich clients." You're a shit person crossing ethical if not legal lines to get rich, and no one should respect you because of what others in your profession do. You're getting rich by using the power of other rich people to be assholes which makes you, if anything, a bigger asshole. An asshole force multiplier.
by Atrios at 12:20