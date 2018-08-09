"It's worth noting that at least some of the content Alex Jones published on other platforms (e.g., Facebook and YouTube) that led to them taking enforcement against him would have also violated our policies had he posted it on Twitter," Harvey wrote. "Had he done so, we would have taken action against him as well."
But a CNN review of Jones' accounts show that all of the videos that initially led the other tech companies to take action against Jones were in fact posted to Twitter by Jones or InfoWars. All were still live on Twitter as of the time this article was published. CNN noted this in a request for comment from Twitter on Wednesday morning, before Harvey's email was made public. The company declined to comment at the time.
Thursday, August 09, 2018
Lies and the Lying Liars
Man who runs big piece of internet does not understand how internet works.
by Atrios at 23:10