Rising Political Stars

This time it's Don Jr. so it's extra stupid (you can find it yourself), but it's always such a stupid formulation. A RISING STAR... um, based on what? A good PR person, basically. A beat sweetener. The ability to get the media to pay attention to you and write nice stories about the fact that you can get the media to pay attention to you and write nice stories. It's extra annoying because basically any Republican with a heartbeat gets the RISING STAR treatment at some point, and Democrats rarely do and it's backhanded when it happens, unless they're an Evan Bayh clone, but even that doesn't bother me much. It's just so stupid.
Politico spent two years covering RISING STAR Sarah Palin. By covering I mean they literally were the Sarah Palin daily. And yet...