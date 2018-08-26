Seasonal Fruits

Late in life I became a big fan of fruit. I don't mean that I didn't like it before, just that I took an interest. And while one can get many things out of season (of varying quality) there are some things that you just can't get out of season. One of them is muscadines.
I live around the corner from a large Vietnamese grocery store. They always carry muscadines when they are in season. A few days ago I went in to buy a bunch of them, and there was a man loading the whole stock into a box. He bought them all! I figured... ok, whatever, I'll come back tomorrow and there will be more muscadines.
There have not been any more muscadines.
My life is so hard.