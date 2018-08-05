Sorry, Son, You're Going To Jail

Trump, Jr., also claimed that the Russian lawyer present, Natalia Veselnitskaya, vaguely discussed “something about individuals connected to Russia supporting or funding Democratic Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton or the Democratic National Committee,” but when she was pressed for details she switched the topic to the Magnitsky Act, a 2012 law that sanctioned senior Russian officials and prompted an enraged Putin to ban American adoptions of Russian children. Trump, Jr., said that the topic was completely new to him: “Until that day, I had never heard of the Magnitsky Act and had no familiarity with this issue.”
He said that he ended the meeting and doesn’t recall ever discussing it again. “As we walked out, I recall Rob coming over to me to apologize,” Trump said in his statement. “I have no recollection of any documents being offered or left for us. The meeting lasted 20-30 minutes and Rob, Emin and I never discussed the meeting again. I do not recall ever discussing it with Jared, Paul or anyone else. In short, I gave it no further thought.”
Fake News reporting, a complete fabrication, that I am concerned about the meeting my wonderful son, Donald, had in Trump Tower. This was a meeting to get information on an opponent, totally legal and done all the time in politics - and it went nowhere. I did not know about it!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2018