Monday, August 20, 2018

The Boring Blog

One constant mystery to me in the self-driving car discussion is... why do regular drivers not understand how difficult driving is? I guess the answer is obvious. It's such a "normal" task that it doesn't seem to be that hard. It becomes rote so people don't think about it very much. I've had a license since I was 16, used to drive all the time, and now don't drive very often. Driving is... hard!



I know some subjects bore people, but finding things to obsess about is really the only way to keep the fresh not so exciting content coming at you regularly.
by Atrios at 07:36