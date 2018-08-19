With that all said, which score you go with really does not matter that much. None of these bars are that precise and even the Mercatus M4A plan is an incredible deal.
Relative to the status quo, the Sanders M4A plan insures 30 million more people, virtually eliminates out-of-pocket expenses, and provides hearing, visual, and dental coverage for everyone. The cost is the same as we already spend in the status quo minus 0.7 points of GDP.
Relative to the status quo, the Mercatus M4A plan does the same thing the Sanders M4A plan does except the cost is the same as we already spend in the status quo plus 1.1 points of GDP.
So one very generous way of describing the Mercatus’s report is to say that: Mercatus has concluded we can insure 30 million more people, virtually eliminate out-of-pocket expenses, and provide hearing, visual, and dental coverage for everyone — all for the same price we are currently paying for healthcare plus or minus 1 point of GDP. That is a no-brainer deal if I’ve ever heard one.
Sunday, August 19, 2018
The Money Isn't Just Fuel For A Bonfire
Of course it isn't just how much you spend, it's what you get for your money. And even "the other plan that isn't Bernie's plan" is a helluva deal relative to the status quo, according to The Glibertarians.
by Atrios at 10:30