The Practical Practitude

One of the more entertaining thing about self-styled "centrists" (in DC "centrism" is not actually attached to anything resembling the political "center" of voters) is that they fancy themselves to be super pragmatic, but they're always yammering on about how Mike Bloomberg or whoever the latest Great White Hope is, needs to start a third party, get on the ballots in 50 states, appeal to a wider range of voters than 23 prominent op-ed columnists, and then, um, win the presidency, or something.
Absent a meteor equivalent, there is basically no path for a third party candidate to win the presidency. Just getting on the damn ballots in enough states is hard. But, yah, you're the sensible pragmatic ones.