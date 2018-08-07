This Isn't Lying

Trump told his Tampa rally crowd that his team had set up "a tremendous movie screen" so all the people stuck outside could watch. There was no screen at all. https://t.co/KsXWcjyErt pic.twitter.com/QEMkiFrccy— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 6, 2018
Trump lies all the time, of course. The best you can say is he has so little interest in telling the truth that he barely distinguishes truth from falsehoods. But there's lying and there's believing the fantasy world that your brain has created. All the way back to lying about inauguration crowd sizes this distinction has been important. Trump wasn't really lying about the crowd sizes. He believed his fantasy and expected others (Spicer etc.) around him to maintain it.
I'm sure he's always been a bit like this, but... not quite like this.