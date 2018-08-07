Tuesday, August 07, 2018

This Isn't Lying




Trump lies all the time, of course. The best you can say is he has so little interest in telling the truth that he barely distinguishes truth from falsehoods. But there's lying and there's believing the fantasy world that your brain has created. All the way back to lying about inauguration crowd sizes this distinction has been important. Trump wasn't really lying about the crowd sizes. He believed his fantasy and expected others (Spicer etc.) around him to maintain it.

I'm sure he's always been a bit like this, but... not quite like this.
by Atrios at 09:03