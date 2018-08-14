This Will Be The Thing

Too many people keep thinking one of two things will happen Any Time Now:
1) Trump will get caught doing something so terrible that The Wise Old Men of Washington and the MSM will finally have enough and monster the guy until he's hounded out of office, or at least monster the other Republicans until they hound him out of office.
2) Trump will get caught doing something so terrible that the only other people who matter, the Trump Voters Who Support Trump, will stop supporting Trump.
I'll be having a nap in the corner.