We Did Elect The Black Guy Twice

Racism is about all they have left. Even the homophobia has been played out, and the attempts at the Great Trans Bathroom Scares didn't work very well.
But we did elect Obama twice. I have no illusions that racism isn't broad and deep in this country, but I also think... it gets boring after awhile? Not for the hardcore, of course, but for enough people. Like eventually the bubble bursts and people wonder why they spent 5 seconds worrying about NFL payers kneeling. Not that they're going to support it, just realize they probably have other things to worry about it.