Some D.C. leaders and Metro’s largest union are outraged at the transit agency for allowing its trains to be used to provide “special treatment” for white supremacists traveling to Foggy Bottom for Sunday’s Unite the Right rally in Washington.
D.C. Council members Robert C. White Jr. (D-At Large) and Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) said they were concerned and angered that police escorted Unite the Right organizer Jason Kessler and a handful of other rally participants onto what they described as a “private” Metro car.
Monday, August 13, 2018
Whites Only Cars
Such tremendous concern for the wellbeing of 30 genocidal racists from out of town.
by Atrios at 09:12