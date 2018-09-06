Many (most? who knows) even benevolent elites think that elites, in the very specific context of what that means in the United States, should run the country and by implication the world. Upper middle class (at least) background, elite universities (and elite high schools!), connections, etc. The "good" ones might not express this. They might not actually know that they believe this. But it doesn't take too many overheard "jokes" about who did and didn't go to Ivy equivalents, or even just understanding that this is a perfectly normal topic of conversation for people who are 20 years out of college, to get the point. Good liberal federal judges aren't hiring law clerks from Kabumfuck State University Law School, for example. (I am sure there are exceptions proving the rule).
And the non-benevolent ones. Well, they truly think they should run the world. And own it. And the rest of us can fuck off.