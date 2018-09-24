People just lie, and elites lie with impunity.
“Everything that is being said about the advice I give to students applying to Brett Kavanaugh ― or any judge ― is outrageous, 100% false, and the exact opposite of everything I have stood for and said for the last fifteen years,” Chua said.
She insisted in the statement that she always encouraged students to dress professionally, not casually, for interviews with any federal judge.
Yet a woman who recently graduated from Yale Law School and received advice from Chua on interviewing for a coveted clerkship position with Kavanaugh, who sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, disputed the professor’s statement.
“She’s lying,” the woman told HuffPost.