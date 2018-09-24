Monday, September 24, 2018

Elites

When I was a child...and probably longer... I didn't think adults were perfect, but I figured they were basically honest and responsible, except for the "bad people." This is what you're taught, after all! How to behave! By adults! You don't quite know how to behave correctly, yet, because you are a child, so people are teaching you right and wrong etc.

People just lie, and elites lie with impunity.

“Everything that is being said about the advice I give to students applying to Brett Kavanaugh ― or any judge ― is outrageous, 100% false, and the exact opposite of everything I have stood for and said for the last fifteen years,” Chua said.

She insisted in the statement that she always encouraged students to dress professionally, not casually, for interviews with any federal judge.

Yet a woman who recently graduated from Yale Law School and received advice from Chua on interviewing for a coveted clerkship position with Kavanaugh, who sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, disputed the professor’s statement.

“She’s lying,” the woman told HuffPost.
