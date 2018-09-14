Guns Kill People

The road rage incident Tuesday morning began like so many others: Two drivers — one angry at the other's driving — flipped each other off.
But then they drew guns. Then they fired from their driver seats.
When the firing stopped, though, it was a passenger who was fatally shot. Brandy Brock was 31.
Friday, September 14, 2018
I'm starting to get pretty annoyed by the term "road rage" though I don't have a better one. Rage is a real thing that people experience, a sudden uncontrollable anger. People hulk up sometimes. That doesn't excuse any behavior that results, but it's a bit different than "being mad and acting like a jerk." Most road rage incidents are more the latter, and sometimes they're the latter with guns. There's no moment of irrationality, just assholes with guns.
