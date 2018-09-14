Friday, September 14, 2018

Guns Kill People

I'm starting to get pretty annoyed by the term "road rage" though I don't have a better one. Rage is a real thing that people experience, a sudden uncontrollable anger. People hulk up sometimes. That doesn't excuse any behavior that results, but it's a bit different than "being mad and acting like a jerk." Most road rage incidents are more the latter, and sometimes they're the latter with guns. There's no moment of irrationality, just assholes with guns.

The road rage incident Tuesday morning began like so many others: Two drivers — one angry at the other's driving — flipped each other off.

But then they drew guns. Then they fired from their driver seats.

When the firing stopped, though, it was a passenger who was fatally shot. Brandy Brock was 31.
