Tuesday, September 04, 2018

Have You Heard About Racism, Fascism, White Supremacy, Etho-Nationalism, And Ethnic Cleansing?

Aparently these are all new ideas for Malcolm Gladwell. Ideas to which an audience of wealthy elites must be exposed!



We have the worst elites.

But also utterly pointless is the notion that Steve Bannon, President Trump’s former chief strategist, might have something new or valuable to offer.

That’s why it was a thoroughly lousy idea for the New Yorker magazine to offer a high-profile perch — an onstage interview by top editor David Remnick — at next month’s annual festival to the deposed Svengali.

There is nothing more to learn from Bannon about his particular brand of populism, with its blatant overlay of white supremacy.
