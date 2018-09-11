He Lies About Everything

The administration of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo offered the contractor building the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge enticements to meet a late August deadline to open, including the possibility of absorbing extra costs and reducing their responsibility for potential traffic accidents, according to an internal document obtained by The New York Times.
...
Engineers worried that a “potentially dangerous situation” had developed involving the neighboring old Tappan Zee Bridge, which had destabilized and threatened to impact traffic on the new eastern span of the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. The initial concern was that a damaged and rusted piece of the old bridge might potentially fall onto the new one.
...
The governor and his administration have denied playing a role in the timetable for the bridge’s opening.
“We didn’t make the decision on the opening of the new span. The contractor did,” Mr. Cuomo said at a news conference on Sunday. Mr. Cuomo mocked those accusing him of political motivation by saying it was as “nonsensical” as him saying “the world is flat.”
That politicians present themselves as PR, as theater, means they all are a bit dishonest. Call it "spin" or whatever. But some people who happen to be politicians just lie constantly and shamelessly. The truth is irrelevant. Cuomo is one of them.
“Can you stop interrupting?” Cuomo said.
“Can you stop lying?” Nixon replied.
“Yeah, as soon as you do,” the governor said.