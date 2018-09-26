Wednesday, September 26, 2018

He Likes That Joke

Hopefully (and pretty sure it's true!) I stopped telling tales of exciting college drunkenness not all that long after college. I mean, a good story can be a good story even if booze is involved, but there is a genre of "this one time...I got really fucked up... and..." that really doesn't go anywhere else. Those stories usually end with "fortunately, what happens in X stays in X..." at least they did, in 1997, when that joke was slightly fresh.

Years before his Supreme Court nomination, Kavanaugh acknowledged heavy drinking in a 2014 speech to the Yale Federalist Society. He recalled organizing a boozy trip for 30 of his Yale Law classmates to Boston for a baseball game and a night of barhopping, complete with “group chugs from a keg” and a return to campus by “falling out of the bus onto the steps of Yale Law School at about 4:45 a.m.”


According to his scripted remarks, he said: “Fortunately for all of us, we had a motto. What happens on the bus stays on the bus.”

Dudes...we all got fucked up on a bus... and fortunately, what happens on the bus, stays on the bus.

Cool story, [checks notes] 49-year-old bro.
by Atrios at 09:53