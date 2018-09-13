Incumbency Is Bad But Incumbents Are Always Good

Admittedly my view of this take is colored a bit by the time dirty fucking hippies tried to drive The Last Honest Man In Washington, Joe Lieberman, out of the Senate, but it is the kind of general elite media sentiment you often find. Newspaper editorial boards (which probably don't matter much anymore, but they still tell us something) rarely endorse primary challengers to the seats of incumbents, and in fact are often actively hostile to them, but will, on another day, fret about how little turnover there is in politics due to the power of incumbency.
Related: Andrew Cuomo is horrible.