It's An Aaron Sorkin Fantasy

This was a joke, but it does strike me how much this stage is set for an Aaron Sorkin dream moment. You know, the one courageous GOP senator who breaks with his party and gives an impassioned speech about doing the right thing, proving once and for all that Actually, Republicans (well, one at least) Are Good, and saving the day yet again. I'm not going to put this on the women - though Collins especially is likely going to prove her whole career has been a big sham - but if one of the male twitter fretters like Flake or Sasse or (hahahahahaha) Rubio shamed his party in a dramatic moment, Kavanaugh would be gone.
That's why they call it "fantasy."