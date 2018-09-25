MEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE

The pundits who probably annoy me the most, aside from the purely evil ones, are the ones who put themselves front and center of every narrative. The issue at hand is less important than their personal thoughts about the issue. Their intellectual journey is an extraordinarily exciting story to tell. "My thinking on this has evolved [7000 words]...". Especially the ones who treat the entire exercise like it's a public conversation among them and their 5 other Important Pundit Friends. You know, "after reading this article by X, I had to reconsider my argument that...". Blahblahblah.
I'm not saying there's never a place for someone being forthright about why their opinion changed on something, but that's more an issue of honesty. It isn't an action thriller!
Shut up. Yes I am trying to deplatform you because you are boring.