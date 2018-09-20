I suppose there were two versions (roughly) of the path May chose. One was that she would bluster bluster bluster and then at the last minute "cave" to a deal which basically made the UK into Norway, with respect to its relationship with the EU. The other was that she would bluster bluster bluster wishing for some Deus ex Machina to fix her disaster until it was too late and then... "no deal."
Can't hide under the covers forever.
A discussion of Theresa May's Chequers Brexit trade plan by the 27 EU leaders resulted in "everybody" agreeing that the proposal "will not work", the president of the European Council has said.
I don't think even the harsh cynical skeptics have come to terms with just what a disaster "no deal" is.