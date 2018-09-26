The National Farmers Union has warned of “catastrophic” consequences for the industry if there is no Brexit deal, after being warned by the EU that the UK faces a six-month wait to be certified as an approved third-country supplier.
This will be a major setback to the food and drink sector, where exports to the EU are worth £13.2bn a year.
The NFU says it has been told informally that although Britain is in complete regulatory alignment with the EU, if there is no deal, the same health checks countries such as China and the US undergo will apply to UK suppliers.
Wednesday, September 26, 2018
No Deal
"No Deal" is basically inevitable (I could be wrong!) at this point, so the only question is whether they hit the eject button at the last minute and agree to extend the status quo.
by Atrios at 14:00