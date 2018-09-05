Jerome Corsi, a conspiracy theorist and political commentator with connections to the former Trump adviser Roger J. Stone Jr., has been subpoenaed to testify on Friday before the grand jury in the special counsel investigation into Russia’s election interference and whether Trump associates conspired with the effort, his lawyer said on Wednesday.
I find it amusing that Maggie just asserts he is "a conspiracy theorist" as factual. Not objecting, just interesting the labels "objective" journalists feel comfortable using sometimes and sometimes don't.