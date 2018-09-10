Monday, September 10, 2018

Passive Straphanger

Not like being driven around in town cars and helicopters. Nothing passive about that.

It's not like his advisers haven't tried to persuade him to give it a try. They've urged Cuomo, who is running for a third term, to ride the subway on more than one occasion, according to two knowledgeable sources. The governor has demurred.

One explanation has it that the image of a “passive straphanger” doesn't align with the governor’s can-do persona. It doesn’t enable him to don a windbreaker or grapple with machinery alongside predictably deferential transit workers.

The alpha costume of [checks notes] the windbreaker.


Cuomo beats Rahm for "worst Democratic politician in America" and I'm including any that happen to be in prison now.
by Atrios at 09:45