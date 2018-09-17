Monday, September 17, 2018
Perfectly Normal Behavior
I think horny teenagers have broken brains, and if you add a bit of alcohol they're even more broken, but nobody, not even the "bad kids," were open about thinking it was ok to try to rape a girl because she was drunk (or the guy was) back in the day. Sure there's a greater awareness, I think, that nonphysically but still coercive behavior is also, too, very bad, but holding a girl down and covering her mouth so she didn't scream while trying to rip off her clothes? Nobody would have said that was just normal teen behavior. (Obviously some people did it! That was very bad and they should have been, but would not likely have been, arrested.)
by Atrios at 13:49