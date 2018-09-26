Please Contribute To My Hedge I Mean Campaign Fund

I have never seen this before in a campaign finance report. @realScottWagner lost over $600K of his contributors' money in the past three months through failed investments.— Adam Bonin (@adambonin) September 26, 2018
How can Pennsylvanians trust him with their own money? cc: @timelywriter @CPotterPgh @AndrewSeidman (1/) pic.twitter.com/G7slqTLAcu
Click through the thread and the obvious suggestion (not saying Adam is suggesting it, but I am!) is that this is a giant loophole in reporting requirements that makes it pretty easy to siphon off campaign funds.
Wagner is the Republican candidate for governor here in PA.