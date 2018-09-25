Pulling Away

People will tolerate a lot of shit as long as there is relatively broad-based prosperity, and "broad-based prosperity" basically means that "you" and your kids, if you do everything reasonably well and don't fuck up too much, can buy a car and a house and can afford kids (and grandkids) and maybe go on vacation occasionally. If you're a lucky ducky maybe even some nicer things sometimes!
Elite nepotism, which is certainly nothing new, gets a bit more angering and disgusting when the scraps that are left for the rest are fewer and fewer.