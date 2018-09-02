Put An Asskicker In Charge

It's a fairly common desire, even by people who you would think should know better. The asskicker is going to kick the asses of all the right people, you see. My ass certainly won't get kicked! Of course even an asskicker motivated only by the purest desire to kick the right asses might not always know which asses they are. Also, too, asskickers generally aren't known to be particularly enlightened and benevolent types. They'll leave the authoritarian bootlickers in place and kick the asses of everyone else.