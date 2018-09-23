Sunday, September 23, 2018

Setback for the Team

Maybe try the Philly Philly, coach?




It's absurd that anyone would remember a small high school house party from 35 years ago, if nothing notable happened to you personally at that party, but more than that, what kind of monster sees this as a clash between "teams." What the hell is the "Ford team"?

People who work at the New York Times are truly weird.
by Atrios at 09:23