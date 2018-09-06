Some People Just Want To Watch The World Burn

It doesn't even really matter what "Europe" wants in the sense of the EU as a representative body or its negotiators. Ireland gets a veto.
The UK is refusing to table a new plan for a Northern Ireland border backstop in Brexit talks – raising the prospect of disastrous no-deal as the negotiating deadline looms.
Frustrated EU officials are complaining that the UK is even making it harder for them to come up with their own new plan to break the deadlock, by dragging its feet on releasing data relating to existing checks on the border.