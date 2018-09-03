Monday, September 03, 2018

STEVE BANNON CENSORED BY INTOLERANT LEFT, ((NEW YORK)) ELITE MEDIA

Remnick changed his mind after everyone started dropping out of his shitshow festival.


And no we shouldn't be thankful when rich white assholes get pressured into doing the right thing (sort of) after doing the obvious wrong thing. Supposedly doing the right thing is what they get paid the big bucks for! Most of us are one wrong thing away from tragedy, not just people saying mean things about us on twitter.

Almost too inside jokey even for this blog, but...






by Atrios at 18:48