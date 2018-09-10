Talking About That Generation

A great mystery to me is how anyone willingly spends their life in the more central bits of NYC (parts of the outer boroughs are different of course) and has such contempt for the subway. This actually applies to the mayor more than the governor (though the governor runs the subway no matter how much he pretends otherwise). I mean, look, I love urban hellholes but they have their disadvantages. One of those disadvantages is that they are absolutely shitty places to drive. One of the advantages is that, you know, you don't have to.
I don't mean that the actual mayor and governor have to ride around on the subway every day. I get that they don't, especially as they can have someone to drive them around. But these guys never did. I just can't imagine thinking "oh, I'm in (say) downtown, let me just drive up to Midtown real quick..." and arranging your life like that full time. New York, what is it for?
There's only a little bit of Philly which is "like" the New York of the imagination (not all of NYC is like the NYC of the imagination). I get why people drive around Philly if they don't actually have to travel to that bit. Outside of Center City, driving around (if not parking) is actually pretty easy. It isn't how I want to live my life, but I get it.
But I don't get how you can enjoy those bits of NYC with a windshield perspective. Like, why do you live there? The indignities of urban hellhole life are real, and if you are not a fan of the advantages... I just don't get it.