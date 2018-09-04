A 64-year-old woman waiting at a bus stop was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia Sunday afternoon.
Joseph Thompson, 52, of the 3100 block of Draper Street was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter and related offenses.
"It's a shame," the suspect's neighbor said. "He just made a mistake, that's all. He ran away. That was the biggest mistake."
Absent drugs/alcohol or hit-and-run (of course the former leads to the latter) orq maybe clear evidence of texting, it's almost impossible to be prosecuted for running down a pedestrian, even if they're on a sidewalk, in the crosswalk, etc.