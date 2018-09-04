And we need a uniter!
The "funny" thing is I've seen the "divided" frame applied to almost every issue, no matter what the polls say. 50-50? The country is divided! 75-25? The country is divided! I mean, the country is always "divided" in that a significant number of people believe X and a significant number of people believe not X.
I wonder if any newsroom has a style guide about what evidence is required for the country to be "divided" about an issue. I have no idea if the answer should be "50-50" or "75-25" or anything other than "95-5" which would mean the country was divided about everything. It's a completely meaningless description.