They Figured That Out All By Themselves

That was one of my minor interests back in the great and glorious reign of Bush II. The news media, broadly defined, is still bad in many ways, but at least one way or another more viewpoints get through than did in the early days of this stupid blog. It was always fascinating when polls showed the Amurkan People completely out of step with Beltway Conventional Wisdom, because back then it was almost impossible to find, except on stupid blogs, anything that deviated much from Beltway Conventional Wisdom. I don't mean that people read blogs and got smart - nobody ever read blogs - I mean that it was quite fascinating that people... figured things out all by themselves. It's possible!
Even the Iraq war was... depending on how the question was asked... never all that popular in polls before it happened.