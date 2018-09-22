Who Talks Like This

I have some opinions about elite law - and The Law as a "scholarly" endeavor - which I might share sometime after a few lines of coke (joke), but something which drives me nuts is how they all talk about each other in terms of "giant intellects" and "intellectual prowess" and "my friend, the jurist, has always impressed me with his deep intellect."
I have some really smart friends (I mean you, my friend, if you are reading this). I say things like "wow my friend is really smart" sometimes. Smart is good! Smart is impressive! But when people in that world wax idiotic about the deep intellect of their pals... and their pals are frat boy rapey types... I realize that no, actually you don't know any smart people.