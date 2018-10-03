But Bill Clinton

I don't want to re-litigate whole impeachment thing or even get into Why The Bill Clinton and Brett Kavanaugh Situations Are Not Really The Same except to say that trying to unseat a democratically elected president through undemocratic if constitutional means is not quite the same thing is suggesting maybe somebody shouldn't get an up vote from 51 senators for a lifetime appointment on the Supreme Court. But aside from that, what point are conservatives trying to make?
Are they saying impeachment was wrong? Are they just saying, well, "Democrats" let a scumbag through despite our best efforts so they have to let a Republican scumbag through? And it was 20 years ago. To a great degree the "democrats" are not even the same democrats as 20 years ago, so the incoherent "yeargh hypocrites" doesn't make any sense.
While Lindsey Graham and Brett Kavanaugh, two of the leading impeachment crusaders, are precisely the same people as they were 20 years ago.