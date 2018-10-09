Clock Is Ticking

Waymo, Google's self-driving car project, is planning to launch a driverless taxi service in the Phoenix area in the next three months. It won't be a pilot project or a publicity stunt, either. Waymo is planning to launch a public, commercial service—without anyone in the driver's seat.
I don't believe it will happen, but I could be wrong!
I really don't get how people don't see the autonomous vehicles aren't some hard puzzle to be solved, but instead a "if we can do that we can await skynet's activation" level thing. Sure the technology works surprisingly well. It's neat! But to be actually useful...And self-driving cabs are the hardest version of that!