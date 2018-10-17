I Would Like To Announce That This Blog Is Pivoting To Video

It was such a weird trend. Like everybody who had ever tried to use the internet knew it was dumb. Certain kinds of videos are popular and go "viral" or whatever (cats and hippos being friends, that kind of thing) but basically people use the internet at work and on their phones and neither is particularly good for video. Also trying to force me to watch their damn videos ruined a bunch of sites (competing with the already intrusive ads for screen space, following me around as I try to scroll away from it). Low production quality "news" videos aren't interesting and they are intrusive and they take time, especially when wrapped in ads that are longer than the videos themselves.