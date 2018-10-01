Imagine How Bad Everyone Else Must Be!

The other point I meant to make here is that of course people who go to elite schools (prep or even just the best rich public schools, college, grad school, etc.) are aware that some of their classmates are, well, less than perfect human beings in many ways. But these are the best people! So imagine just how horrible people at lesser schools must be!
I saw this growing up with kids in private high schools who had never been to public school. They really thought public school kids spent their days drinking paint before inevitably heading off to juvenile hall for an extended stay. This is a slight exaggeration, of course, but if the base assumption is that your private school is better, and some of your classmates aren't exactly perfect, then Those Other Kids must be soooooo bad.