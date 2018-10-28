It's The Partisans Who Are Wrong

Once conceit of "centrists" is that the reason people don't agree with them about everything (even as they are often quite vague about just what those things are) is that those other people are stupid. These days it gets framed as the fault of the internet and social media, as if the internet and social media don't make it both more possible and more likely for you to be pelted with a wide diversity of viewpoints than ever before in human history. But it's basically the same whine. Partisans to the left of me, partisans to the right, if only people were all open-minded and we just listened to Each Other (code for:shutupshutupshutup and listen to David Brooks) we would have consensus and Unity.