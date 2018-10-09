LALALALALALALALA I Can't Hear You

You don't have to drive across country (like Larry) to grasp the idea that maybe people have some attachment to the communities where their families are (maybe even only because their families are there!), even if there isn't an Apple store nearby. And "broadened opportunities" to most hu-mans doesn't mean "MOVE TO BOSTON OR NEW YORK AS SOON AS POSSIBLE."
Usually I mock the whole COASTAL ELITISTS DON'T GET FLYOVER COUNTRY stuff because most people I know (correction: all people I know) have ventured out into the provinces once or twice. And then along comes Larry...