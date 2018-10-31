Her dad is Steve West, 64, the Republican candidate for the Missouri General Assembly who made headlines after winning the GOP primary in August when word spread about his radio show and website through which he regularly espoused an array of bigotry including homophobia, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia and outright racism.
“A lot of his views are just very out there,” Emily West said. “He’s made multiple comments that are racist and homophobic and how he doesn’t like the Jews.”
On Tuesday, her brother contacted The Star to say that he, too, was concerned about their father’s candidacy.
“My dad’s a fanatic. He must be stopped,” said Andy West, the middle of Steve West’s three children. “His ideology is pure hatred. It’s totally insane.
Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Liberals Are Supposed To Be Nice To Their Conservative Relatives
Especially around Thanksgiving.
